RBC profit surges 84% to hit $4 billion, topping expectations

Royal Bank of Canada’s net income surged by 84 per cent in the second quarter as Canada’s largest lender released provisions for loan losses built up during the pandemic.

RBC reported net income of $4 billion for the three months ended April 30, or $ $2.76 a share, up from with $1.5 billion, or $1 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Adjusting for one-time items RBC earned $2.80 per share, whereas analysts expected adjusted earnings of $2.51 a share, according to Bloomberg data.

RBC and three other Canadian banks have now reported an expectation-beating quarter fuelled by drops in provisions for credit losses, which are funds that banks must hold in reserve to cover potential losses from loan defaults.

When the pandemic caused the first wave of closures last spring, profits tumbled as the banks set aside billions of dollars as a buffer against the sour loans anticipated amid the ravaged economy and job losses.

As vaccines rollout across North America and economic duress eases, lenders are earmarking fewer funds for credit-loss provisions. RBC also recovered some of the provisions it had previously aside, releasing $96 million in the second quarter, as compared with the $2.8 billion it booked in the same period a year earlier, when the pandemic first caused shutdowns in Canada.

The bank also reported $1 billion in profit in its capital markets division, climbing from $966 million on a year-over-year basis.

