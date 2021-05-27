RBC Beats Estimates as Investment Banking Lifts Capital Markets

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Royal Bank of Canada is getting a lift from its capital-markets business, fueled by surging equity markets and record merger activity in its home market.

Fiscal second-quarter net income from Royal Bank’s capital-markets unit rose 10-fold to C$1.07 billion ($885 million), helped by investment banking. Overall profit topped analysts’ estimates.

Key Insights

Royal Bank has been one of the more conservative banks in terms of setting aside capital to protect itself against potential loan losses. The lender’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio was the second-highest of Canada’s six largest banks at the end of the first quarter. The bank set released C$96 million in loan-loss provisions in the second quarter. Analysts estimated C$275.6 million in set-asides.The rising market has also boosted Royal Bank’s wealth-management business. Profit in the unit rose 63% to C$691 million, helped by gains in both Canada and the U.S.Net income from Royal Bank’s personal and commercial banking unit more than tripled to C$1.91 billion, driven by the strength of the Canadian mortgage market.

Market Reaction

Royal Bank shares have advanced 19% this year, compared with a 23% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.

Get More

Net income rose 171% to C$4.02 billion, or C$2.76 a share, in the three months through April. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.79 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.51, on average.Click here for more on Royal Bank of Canada’s second-quarter results.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com