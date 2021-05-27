Posthaste: The pandemic has changed the ways Canadians shop for groceries forever — and some might surprise you

Good Morning!

Of all retailers caught in the maelstrom of the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery stores have been consistently on the front lines.

This essential service had to scramble quickly to adapt, not only for the good of their businesses, but also for the public.

The pandemic brought many changes to both grocers and consumers. Limits on customers in the store, lineups, sanitized carts and those arrows on the floor that tell you which way to go down an aisle. Grocers have also ramped up existing delivery services and in some cases built new ones to deal with a flood of new online ordering.

A new study out today by Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab and Caddle aims to find out how the pandemic might change grocery shopping in the future. More than 10,000 Canadians were surveyed about how they choose where they shop and how they feel about the experience.

Some of the findings might surprise you.

We are less loyal

A quarter of Canadians changed where they shopped for groceries during the pandemic, a significant number, according to the study. Reports of COVID cases, in some cases temporary closures, perceived risks and the physical space may have motivated consumers to seek a different store.

The Big Three lose influence

The dominance of the three big food retailers in Canada, Loblaw, Sobeys, and Metro, “appears to be eroding,” said the study. Online retailers like Amazon and non-traditional retailers are expected to continue to gain more market share in the future.

“Pushed to go online, consumers are realizing they have access to more choices as the supply chain becomes more democratized and open,” it said.

It found that now 24.4% of Canadians are likely to get food at a drug store, 16.5% at a dollar store and 9.8% on Amazon.

Shop local — and independent

The commitment to the local shop, perhaps spawned in the pandemic, appears to be continuing as we move out of it. The study found that 60.9% of Canadians want to spend up to 19% of their food at independently owned stores.

“Discount is king”

Discount grocery stores were a trend before the pandemic, but with food prices going up even more Canadians are looking for bargains. A total of 70.2% of those surveyed said they would be seeking promotions or discounts while grocery shopping.

Loyalty programs a must

The study sees these programs becoming even more important in the future both to keep customers and for analytics. In the survey, 73.1% of Canadians said they are likely to be influenced by loyalty programs.

Online is here to stay

Almost a quarter of Canadians (22.2%) plan to continue ordering groceries online regularly, with the study predicting that these sales will grow.

Stores could get more spacious

Physical distancing is likely to play a role in store design in the future, as the survey reveals it important to both consumers and grocers. More than half (54.7%) of consumers think grocery shopping would be a better experience if stores were redesigned to allow more physical distancing.

When in doubt, self checkout

Grocers and dollar stores have added more self-checkouts during the pandemic, and Canadians seem to approve. Almost 40% of Canadians intend to use the self-checkout most of the time in the next six months, finds the study, adding “Self-checkouts may be seen as less threatening for consumers visiting grocery stores.”