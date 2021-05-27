Polygon Partners With RenVM Bridge for High-Speed, Low-Cost Transactions By CoinQuora



Polygon Partners With RenVM Bridge for High-Speed, Low-Cost Transactions



RenVM’s first direct bridge partners with Polygon.

Providing users the benefits of high-speed and low-cost transactions.

RenBridge allows BTC, ZEC, BCH, and DOGE to connect soon with other assets.

RenVM’s first direct bridge partners with Polygon providing users the benefits of high-speed and low-cost transactions. Moreover, this collaboration allows the RenVM Bridge to add support for Polygon allowing users to take assets directly to Polygon.

More so, RenVM is an open protocol that provides inter-blockchain liquidity access and permissionless transfer of value between any blockchain. Without going through , the RenVM Bridge allows users to deposit and withdraw native Ren-assets directly to Polygon.

Added to this, RenBridge allows users to connect BTC, ZEC, BCH, and DOGE with other assets soon to go live. Even more, the native asset that will be available for direct deposit or withdrawal on Polygon includes the following pairs: $renBTC/BTC, …

