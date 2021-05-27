Polygon debuts SDK for building Ethereum-compatible chains By Cointelegraph

Polygon debuts SDK for building Ethereum-compatible chains
Polygon has announced the launch of its SDK stack that will allow developers to easily deploy their own Ethereum-connected blockchains. SDKs, or software development kits, are single installation packages containing tools necessary for seamless app creation.
According to an announcement on Wednesday, the Polygon SDK contains several plug-and-play modules with custom-made solutions for parameters like consensus and synchronization.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.