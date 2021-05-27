Pinemount Announces Unanimous Approval from Guelph City Council on Six-Storey, 110 Unit Development at 166-178 College Ave W, Guelph ON  

Article content

TORONTO — Pinemount Developments Ltd. (“Pinemount”) and Harbour Equity Capital Corp. (“Harbour”) today announced that on April 13, 2021, Guelph City Council unanimously approved Zoning By Law and Official Plan amendment for the re-development of the property located at 166-178 College Ave W in Guelph ON, into a 6 storey 110 unit multi-family residential building with ground floor Seniors/Day Care Centre. Pinemount believes that this project will provide a positive change to the area, providing much needed purpose-built rental units in a market with a vacancy rate just above 2%. The redevelopment of this property represents good planning in the public interest.

Ari Silverberg of Harbour said in a statement: “We are very pleased with the progress of the development thus far through the efforts of Pinemount and their team. We are looking forward to continued success in moving this project towards construction, and eventual completion and stabilization.”

Pinemount is continuing its momentum on site towards the Site Plan Approval and Building Permit process, with hopes of construction starting in early 2022.

https://www.guelphtoday.com/local-news/council-approves-six-storey-apartment-building-on-college-avenue-3623380