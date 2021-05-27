Philippine shares climb over 3%, most Asian currencies up

Article content

Philippine stocks jumped more than 3% on

Thursday, leading post-holiday gains in Southeast Asia and

recovering losses from May, while Asia’s emerging currencies

edged higher.

The Thai baht, the region’s worst-performing

currency so far this year, strengthened 0.3% and led more muted

gains elsewhere, even as the dollar firmed overnight.

The greenback, however, remains far from levels seen in late

March, as investors weigh the Federal Reserve’s insistence that

policy will remain accommodative for some time.

“Even with the dollar bounce…major pairs are still kept

within established ranges,” OCBC Treasury Research said in a

note.

“Some factors still stacked against the dollar. Fed tapering

expectations are still not being priced in. There is significant

U.S. data event risk in the coming sessions,” referring to the

upcoming inflation print on Friday which could revive talk of

tapering if the reading is high.

Philippine stocks, the region’s worst-hit market,

climbed 3.2%, extending gains to a third session as investors

make up lost ground this year. The Philippines and the region

have been battered by the resurgence of the COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the country said it would authorize Pfizer’s