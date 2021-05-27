Pete Davidson Is Ready To Say Goodbye To SNL

“I’m surprised I made it to seven.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The longtime SNL cast member, who joined the show when he was just 20, has been a part of the series for seven seasons.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While Pete hasn’t confirmed if he’s leaving the show, he does sound like he’s ready to move on.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During The Hollywood Reporter‘s Comedy Actor Roundtable, Pete briefly addressed his future while discussing his co-star Keenan Thompson’s nearly 20-season run.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“I’m surprised I made it to seven. I’m ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan’s like fucking Karl Malone out there,” Pete joked.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He later added that he’d love to emulate the careers of former SNL stars Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

“You get to see a lot of people at SNL, and there’s this aura around Eddie Murphy where you’re just like, ‘Holy shit, that’s Eddie Murphy.’ Sandler is like that, too, you just can’t believe you’re seeing him in person. I’d like the Eddie Murphy, Sandler career,” Pete said.

He added, “I like what Sandler did where he’s like, ‘These are my eight friends, we’re going to do this formula for the next 30 to 50 years.’ He built this entire universe for himself, and he’s in his own lane. That’s the model.”


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

In fact, Pete admits that he’s asked Adam about how to know when it’s the right time to leave the show.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I have a lot of conversations with people because it’s a hard thing to do. You don’t ever want to pull the trigger too early. Everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know,'” Pete said during a conversation with Charlamagne Tha God. 

But regardless of the decision Pete makes about his SNL future, he says he’s always just “very grateful” to be there.

