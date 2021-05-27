Pete Davidson Is Ready To Say Goodbye To SNL

“I’m surprised I made it to seven.”
The longtime SNL cast member, who joined the show when he was just 20, has been a part of the series for seven seasons.
While Pete hasn’t confirmed if he’s leaving the show, he does sound like he’s ready to move on.
During The Hollywood Reporter‘s Comedy Actor Roundtable, Pete briefly addressed his future while discussing his co-star Keenan Thompson’s nearly 20-season run.
“I’m surprised I made it to seven. I’m ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan’s like fucking Karl Malone out there,” Pete joked.
He later added that he’d love to emulate the careers of former SNL stars Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler.
He added, “I like what Sandler did where he’s like, ‘These are my eight friends, we’re going to do this formula for the next 30 to 50 years.’ He built this entire universe for himself, and he’s in his own lane. That’s the model.”
In fact, Pete admits that he’s asked Adam about how to know when it’s the right time to leave the show.
But regardless of the decision Pete makes about his SNL future, he says he’s always just “very grateful” to be there.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!