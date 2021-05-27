PayPal Enables BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH Coin Transfers By CoinQuora

PayPal Enables BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH Coin Transfers
  • PayPal will soon enable its users to transfer their crypto to and from third-party wallets.
  • The platform believes this will give their users more token utility.
  • Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased digital currency adoption.

PayPal, a global payment provider, will soon enable crypto holders to transfer their coins to and from third-party wallets on its platform. In addition, PayPal is working on a crypto withdrawal system.

While the payment giant has allowed users to purchase and store cryptos on the platform. However, up to now, PayPal users have been unable to move around or withdraw their coins. In light of this, PayPal’s blockchain lead, Jose Fernandez da Ponte, noted,

“We want to make it as open as po…

