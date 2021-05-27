Opinion: Testing is education’s GPS. We need to sync ours across provinces

Differences in when testing resumes are less important, however, than differences among the provincial tests themselves. When U.S. testing resumes, students in Grades 4, 8 and 12 all across the U.S. will continue to take the same tests, with results posted on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) website for everyone to see, compare and download. In contrast, Canadian students take their own provincial tests, often at different grade levels, which means results in one province can’t easily be compared to those in any other — not to mention that in some provinces results aren’t always easy to find and are typically hard to compare.

In the U.S., the Biden administration recently ordered a resumption of testing. Canada doesn’t have a federal education department, so each province makes its own decisions. Ontario has suspended annual Grade 3 and 6 reading and math tests for another year, but Alberta’s and British Columbia’s Grade 4 and 7 tests are back on track for now.

As it has most things, the pandemic has disrupted standardized testing of students in Canada and beyond. Testing needs to resume as soon as possible — and preferably in a revamped and modernized way.

Article content

We do have one national achievement test in Canada — the Pan-Canadian Assessment Program (PCAP). Given to random samples of Grade 8 students in each province every three years, PCAP estimates achievement in reading, math and science. This is certainly better than nothing, but it falls far short of the coverage, quality and reach of the U.S. NAEP.

Moreover, as outlined in my new study of math performance, co-authored with Vincent Geloso and published by the Fraser Institute, there are questions about the accuracy of PCAP results over time. According to the latest PCAP results, math performance has improved in all provinces except Ontario. Yet according to the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the gold standard for comparing school and student performances around the world, math scores have fallen in all provinces. The two tests do agree, however, that Quebec students have consistently outperformed their peers in all other provinces over the past two decades, with Ontario and Alberta in second and third place, respectively.

More broadly, Canadian math scores have fallen steadily compared to other counties. According to PISA, from 2003 to 2009, Canada and Japan had similarly high math scores but by 2018 Canada had fallen significantly behind Japan and had been overtaken by Korea, Estonia and the Netherlands. We do continue to outperform the U.S. but the gap has narrowed.

Given their sampling limitations, however, neither PISA nor PCAP allows fine-grained comparisons within provinces, as the NAEP does in the U.S. Only a new comprehensive Canadian assessment program would allow parents, education professionals and politicians across Canada to compare performance between school boards, cities, suburban or rural areas and public, separate, French immersion and independent schools. It’s time for a serious conversation about a national system of student assessment to measure the performance of students at the same grade levels in all kinds of schools in each province against the same standards, ideally keyed to international benchmarks. The NAEP provides a compelling template, with comparable results posted on websites and summary results published in easily understood annual report cards.