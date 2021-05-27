OneOf Raises $63 Million For Green NFT Music Platform By CoinQuora



OneOf Raises $63 Million For Green NFT Music Platform



OneOf raised $63 million in a recent seed funding round.

The platform aims to offer green music NFTs on Tezos.

Also, OneOf aims to make NFTs cheaper and more accessible to the general public.

Artists set to mint NFTs on OneOf include Whitney Houston, Doja Cat, and more.

OneOf raised $63 million in a recently closed seed funding round. OneOf intends to use the funds to launch a green non-fungible token (NFT) music platform on Tezos.

Fund participants included famous environmentalist Bill Tai, Nima Capital’s Suna Said, tech investor Jack Herrick, Sangha Capital, and Jaeson Ma, founder of East West Ventures and 88rising co-founder.

The seed fund will go towards building the OneOf platform which aims to connect fans and collectors with their favorite artist. Notably, the OneOf team intends to make the platform both eco-friendly and inclusive.

To achieve this goal, OneOf will leverage Tezos functionality which includes lower NFT …

