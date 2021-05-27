Oil Surges Above $67 as Demand Optimism Outweighs Iran Concerns

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil extended gains from the highest close in more than two years as optimism over burgeoning U.S.-led demand outweighed concern that Iranian supplies will jump should sanctions on official exports be lifted.

West Texas Intermediate rose 0.8% in early Asian trading after settling at the highest finish since October 2018. With the U.S. economy recovering from the pandemic, more drivers taking to the roads, and stockpiles drawing, most-active prices in New York are on course for a sixth straight daily advance.

That positive picture is being clouded, at least for now, by concerns that talks in Vienna between Tehran and world powers to revive a nuclear accord will pave the way for the lifting of U.S. sanctions. Should an agreement be reached, Iranian crude shipments may pick up just as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies relax collective curbs on exports.

Oil is on course for another monthly gain in May, the fourth of five this year, as investors wager that progress in combating the Covid-19 pandemic will spur energy consumption. The recovery is most evident in the U.S., Europe and China, while virus waves continue to roil economies in parts of Asia and Latin America. The rally in crude is part of a broader advance in commodities.

Ministers from the OPEC+ alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, are scheduled to meet on June 1 to assess the state of the global market and their production policy. All but four of 24 analysts and traders surveyed by Bloomberg predicted they will ratify an 840,000 barrels a day increase scheduled for July, completing a three-part process to revive just over 2 million barrels this summer.

