Oil prices dip on concerns about possible return of Iranian supply

SINGAPORE — Oil prices fell on Thursday but stayed within the tight range set this week, with optimism about the summer driving season in the United States and Europe offsetting concerns on demand in India and a potential increase in Iranian supplies.

Brent crude had shed 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $68.45 a barrel by 0641 GMT, erasing Wednesday’s gain of 22 cents. Brent has traded between $68 and $69 for most of this week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $65.86 a barrel, after a rise of 14 cents on Wednesday, but still within the week’s $65 to $66 range.

“Most of the euro zone countries’ travel restrictions are lifted considering lower COVID-19 cases boosting demand. However, the rise in cases across many Asian countries including India and the tighter lockdowns have capped a price rally,” said Sunilkumar Katke, head of currencies and commodities at Axis Securities.

“Iranian oil entering in the international crude market may take some more time and hence the prices are still holding firm in the short term.”

The markets remain focused on the Iranian nuclear talks and whether sanctions on its oil exports are lifted in full, and when, Citi analysts said in a note.