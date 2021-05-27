Nvidia reports record earnings, claims it’s ‘hard to determine’ impact of crypto miners By Cointelegraph

Nvidia reports record earnings, claims it’s ‘hard to determine’ impact of crypto miners
Nvidia (NASDAQ:), a leading manufacturer of graphics processing units, or GPUs, has announced record earnings for Q1 2021. However, the firm has downplayed the role of the crypto bull market in driving its impressive performance, primarily attributing demand for its products to gamers.
The firm reported an 84% increase in sales overall, with the impressive performance owing to a period of sustained growth despite global shortages of semiconductors.
