NuriFlex Inc. and LINE Plus Corporation Sign MoU for Central Bank Digital Currency (“CBDC”) Projects

BELLEVUE, Wash. — NuriFlex Inc. (“NuriFlex”) announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with LINE Plus Corporation (“LINE”), and the two companies intend to collaborate in the Central Bank Digital Currency (“CBDC”) platform business in various regions, including but not limited to the Caribbean, South America and Africa.

One of NuriFlex’s business specialties involves the design and development of a blockchain-based platform to offer digital payment and other services for various industry sectors. NuriFlex is currently participating as a main technical partner for the national health coverage system in Cameroon, known as the UHC Project, and it is in several discussions with other partners in Africa to launch other services based on blockchain technologies.

For the last 20 years, NuriFlex Group has focused on the development of a software platform capable of processing a large volume of data, and implemented such a platform to global utility companies. Combining these experiences with blockchain technology, NuriFlex intends to work with a very reputable global partner, LINE Plus Corporation, on global CBDC projects that require a platform that can handle vast volumes of data.