NFT for Nobel Prize-Winning Data to Be Auctioned by UC Berkeley

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Digital data related to Nobel Prize-winning inventions for gene editing and cancer immunotherapy will be sold connected to non-fungible tokens next week, a novel way for the University of California at Berkeley to raise money for research.

The NFTs “link to online digitized documents — internal forms and correspondence that document the initial research findings that led to two of the most important biomedical breakthroughs of the 21st century,” the university said in a release. The school will retain ownership of the patents and intellectual property on the inventions.

Non-fungible tokens are unique identifiers of digital data that effectively act as certificates of authenticity for their owners. While the underlying technology has been around for a decade, there’s been a recent sales frenzy with assets such as artwork, a tweet and even a digital mosaic that sold for $69.3 million in March.

The NFTs being offered by the university may be the first of their kind, so officials there can’t speculate on how much they can raise, said UC Berkeley spokesman Robert Sanders.

An auction on data related to immunotherapy scientist James Allison’s work that led to his sharing the 2018 Nobel in Physiology or Medicine could begin as early as June 2 on Foundation, an NFT auction platform based on Ethereum, the blockchain network, the school said. One will be held later for the Crispr-Cas9 work by Professor Jennifer Doudna, who shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.