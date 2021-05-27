Nebraska signs law to authorize state-chartered banks to custody crypto By Cointelegraph

Nebraska signs law to authorize state-chartered banks to custody crypto
A crypto-friendly bill — co-authored by a cryptocurrency firm and first introduced by Republican state senator Mike Flood this January — was signed into law today in Nebraska.
The Nebraska Financial Innovation Act was one of Senator Flood’s first initiatives, introduced scarcely two weeks after being sworn into office. It will authorize the regulation of digital asset depositories in the state by creating a new state banking charter tailored to digital asset-backed financial services. Republican lawmakers outnumber Democrats almost two-to-one in the state legislature (32 to 17) and numbers for this week’s final vote were 46–2.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.