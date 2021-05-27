NBA Hall of Famer to Go Against Phil Ivey and Joe Lubin in ConsenSys-owned Platform’s Charity Tournament By CoinQuora



NBA Hall of Famer to Go Against Phil Ivey and Joe Lubin in ConsenSys-owned Platform’s Charity Tournament



Virtue Poker has announced notable participants for its charity tournament in June.

Not just famous celebrities, but 3 members from its communities will also win tickets.

The platform recently completed successful funding round and is planning its IDO.

Decentralized poker playing platform Virtue Poker has just announced participants for its charity tournament taking place in June. The no-limit Texas Hold’em tournament will feature 12 participants. These will include NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, ConsenSys Founder Joe Lubin, Hall of Famer Phil Ivey, Brian Rast, Nick Rose, Elliotrades, Winston Wolfe, Mr. Beast, and Ran Neuner.

Moreover, for the remaining three seats, Virtue Poker has a special offering. One member each from the Virtue Poker, SuperFarm, and Ethernity communities will have the chance to win themselves a seat! As per the game rules, the tournament set up will begin from two starting tables. From there, the top three players from each will advance to the final poker table. The player who wins will select their preferred charity to receive proce…

