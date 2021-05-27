Museum of Crypto Art to launch MOCA token, plans acquisition spree By Cointelegraph

Museum of Crypto Art to launch MOCA token, plans acquisition spree
According to some estimates, coronavirus-related strains may soon force upward of one in every eight physical museums to permanently close, but despite the struggles, one metaverse-native museum is raising funds to transition to a community-governed model.
The Museum of Crypto Art announced today the launch of the MOCA token, a Polygon-based governance and utility asset. The token will be used to vote on pieces added to the museum’s Genesis Collection and future exhibits, allow for community curation of museum assets, and establish a runway for the museum via a $1.5-million raise.
