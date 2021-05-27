Mexico’s Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico repays loans early

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico said on Thursday it had repaid two bank loans with a total value of 2 billion pesos ($100.24 million) ahead of schedule.

The Guadalajara-headquartered group, which operates 12 airports in the Pacific region, said in a statement a 1 billion peso loan to Scotiabank was due in July 2021 and a loan of the same amount to BBVA in May 2022.

“These loans were contracted at the beginning of the pandemic, between April and May 2020, for general corporate purposes,” the statement added.

To repay them, the group used proceeds from its most recent bond emission and its own resources. ($1 = 19.9520 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Chris Reese)