Medtronic Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Medtronic (NYSE:) reported on Thursday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Medtronic announced earnings per share of $1.5 on revenue of $8.19B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.42 on revenue of $8.14B.

Medtronic shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.52% from its 52 week high of $132.25 set on April 29. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.71% from the start of the year.

Medtronic follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Medtronic’s report follows an earnings beat by Pfizer on May 4, who reported EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $14.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7759 on revenue of $13.65B.

AbbVie had beat expectations on April 30 with first quarter EPS of $2.95 on revenue of $13.01B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $12.77B.

