Medtronic Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Medtronic Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4
Investing.com – Medtronic (NYSE:) reported on Thursday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Medtronic announced earnings per share of $1.5 on revenue of $8.19B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.42 on revenue of $8.14B.
Medtronic shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.52% from its 52 week high of $132.25 set on April 29. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.71% from the start of the year.
Medtronic follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month
Medtronic’s report follows an earnings beat by Pfizer on May 4, who reported EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $14.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7759 on revenue of $13.65B.
AbbVie had beat expectations on April 30 with first quarter EPS of $2.95 on revenue of $13.01B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $12.77B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.