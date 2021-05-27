Media statement: Villa Charities Inc. responds to Canadian Government’s apology to Italian Canadians

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are pleased that the Government of Canada delivered a formal apology today in the House of Commons for the internment of Italian Canadians during the Second World War. The Prime Minister’s statement finally acknowledges the unjust policy and actions that resulted in the internment of hundreds of people of Italian heritage during WWII. In addition, tens of thousands of Italian Canadians were declared “enemy aliens,” causing immense pain and hardship for the many families affected.

Our Acting President and CEO Marco DeVuono expresses his gratitude on behalf of Villa Charities: “We appreciate the Canadian government’s reconciliation efforts and hope that today’s announcement will help with the healing process and provide a sense of closure for all families who were impacted and stigmatized.”

For the past five decades, Villa Charities has played an important role in supporting the Italian community and advancing the appreciation and promotion of Italian culture and heritage. This official apology has been delivered this year, during our 50th anniversary commemorations, which truly reinforces the significance of the social, cultural and economic contributions made by Italian Canadians to this country. We will continue to proudly celebrate and honour Italian culture and heritage.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is proudly celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971. A registered charity, Villa Charities enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For 50 years across the GTA, the organization has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Charities Foundation; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; and Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartments Corporation/Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation with apartments for independent seniors (Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo). Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. For more information visit villacharities.com

For more information please contact:

Jessica Patriquin

MAVERICK Public Relations

Mobile: 416-995-8496