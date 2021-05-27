Lack of knowledge is main barrier to crypto adoption, new survey says By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Lack of knowledge is main barrier to crypto adoption, new survey says

Among the many complications associated with cryptocurrencies like (BTC), a lack of knowledge and understanding of crypto is the biggest obstacle for wider adoption, according to a new survey.

The Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of the Economist Group, released a new report called “Digimentality 2021.”

Source: The Economist Intelligence Unit