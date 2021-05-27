Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) (TSX: JWEL) announced today that each of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 11, 2021 was elected as a director of the Company (a “Director”) at the annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the holders of common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) held today. The number of Common Shares voted in person or by proxy for the election of each Director or withheld was as indicated below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Heather Allen 30,261,996 99.97% 9,719 0.03% Dr. Louis Aronne 29,341,512 96.93% 930,203 3.07% Michael Pilato 30,240,053 99.90% 31,662 0.10% Timothy Penner 29,768,544 98.34% 503,171 1.66% Catherine Potechin 29,824,907 98.52% 446,808 1.48% Steve Spooner 30,258,854 99.96% 12,861 0.04% Jason Tafler 30,186,866 99.72% 84,849 0.28% David Williams 30,258,633 99.96% 13,082 0.04%

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world’s health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company’s heritage brand and Canada’s #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets Smart Solutions, the #1 women’s natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.

Jamieson Wellness’ head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Contact Information:

Ruth Winker

Jamieson Wellness

416-960-0052

rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com