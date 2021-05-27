Italy govt picks Scannapieco as new CEO of state lender CDP – sources

Article content

MILAN — Italy’s government has chosen European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice President Dario Scannapieco as the new head of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The Italian Treasury, which controls CDP, will present the nomination at a meeting of the state lender’s shareholders later on Thursday, who will then make the appointment official.

Scannapieco, a 53-year-old economist, will replace Fabrizio Palermo, whose three-year term as chief executive officer of CDP expires this week.

The move is part of a wider reshuffle of key positions in state companies driven by Prime Minister Mario Draghi as the country prepares to spend 220 billion euros ($268.47 billion) of EU funds.

On Wednesday evening state-owned railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato said it had appointed Luigi Ferraris chief executive officer. The new CEO will have to manage around 30 billion euros of EU funds pledged to strengthen the country’s infrastructure.

CDP, which holds stakes in phone company Telecom Italia and broadband network operator Open Fiber, is set to play a decisive role in enhancing the country’s digital infrastructure as Italy plans to spend more than 8 billion euros of EU funds on broadband, 5G and satellite technologies.