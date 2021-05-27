Is Roblox a Good Video Game Stock to Add to Your Portfolio? By StockNews



Online gaming platform provider Roblox’s (RBLX) shares have been galloping since its stock market debut on March 10, 2021. However, because children—who are its target audience—are expected to return to school soon, is it wise to bet on the stock now? Let’s find out.Roblox Corporation (RBLX) develops and operates an online entertainment platform that leverages its various offerings, such as Roblox Client and Roblox Studio, which have 3D features, and Roblox Cloud, among others. Because children spent more time over the last year playing online games in the absence of physical school classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, RBLX’s revenue grew significantly for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stock has advanced by 19.8% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $89.71, after hitting its all-time high of $95.

But RBLX has so far not been very successful in its efforts to expand its market reach beyond children. Furthermore, as the economy gradually reopens, children are expected to resume in-school classes and are unlikely to spend as much time on online games as they did at home during the pandemic. So, even though the company had an impressive market debut on March 10, 2021, we think its near-term prospects look uncertain.

