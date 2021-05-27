Is Apple Gearing Up to Enter the Cryptocurrency Space? By CoinQuora



Is Apple Gearing Up to Enter the Cryptocurrency Space?



Apple (NASDAQ:) posted a job listing for BDM who has experience working with crypto.

The qualification includes in-depth knowledge of the alternative payments ecosystem.

Apple finds its new way to bring crypto into its ecosystem.

Apple recently posted a job listing on May 26, 2021, for Business Development Manager — Alternative Payments, who has experience working with cryptocurrency. However, the person hired for this position will work closely with the Apple Payment, Wallets, and Commerce (WPC) team, in order to lead alternative payments partnerships, commercial models, defining implementation paradigms, finding key players, and managing relationships with strategic payment partner alternatives.

Notably, the qualification includes in-depth knowledge of the alternative payments ecosystem and more than 5 years of experience with digital wallets, Buy Now Pay Later methodology, cryptocurrency, and many more.

