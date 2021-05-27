Home Business ICHI launches ‘Decentralized Monetary Authority’ for stablecoin issuance By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Stablecoin issuing platform ICHI has launched a Decentralized Monetary Authority, or DMA, that enables cryptocurrency networks to more easily mint their own stablecoins securely.

By utilizing ICHI’s DMA, cryptocurrency communities can create and govern their own fully-collateralized stablecoins and set their value at exactly $1. ICHI’s developers say their platform solves the myriad of challenges associated with existing stablecoins, including the need to sell other cryptocurrencies to mint more tokens. This problem is akin to selling a stock, which simultaneously decreases the value of that stock.