HSBC Asset Management Announces Changes to the HSBC Global Equity Volatility Focused Fund

Article content
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Limited, manager of HSBC Mutual Funds, announced today the investment strategy of the HSBC Global Equity Volatility Focused Fund (the “Fund”) will be changing and the Fund’s management fees and trailer fees will be lowered.
The Fund’s investment strategy will change on June 2, 2021 from one that uses market research and quantitative analysis to create a portfolio that aims for lower volatility to one that uses a proprietary systematic investment process which focuses on risk premia offered by exposure to factors such as value, quality, momentum, low risk, and size. The portfolio construction process seeks to maximize the Fund’s risk-adjusted return while reducing volatility and drawdowns during periods of market turbulence. The Fund will continue to be managed by HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited.
Effective June 2, 2021, the Fund’s management fees and trailer fees will be lowered as follows:
Management Fee
Trailer Fee
Current
New
Current
New
Investor Series
2.00%
1.70 %
1.00%
0.85 %
Premium Series
1.50%
1.25 %
0.75%
0.40 %
Manager Series
1.00%
0.85 %
N/A
N/A
No other changes will be made to the Fund’s investment strategy, and the fundamental investment objective and risk classification of the Fund will not change.
Article content
For further information on the Fund, please refer to the Fund Facts document, or the simplified prospectus and annual information form of the HSBC Mutual Funds and Pooled Funds available on www.assetmanagement.hsbc.ca and www.sedar.com.
Notes to editors:
- HSBC Bank Canada, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc, is the leading international bank in the country. We help companies and individuals across Canada to do business and manage their finances internationally through three business lines: Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Wealth and Personal Banking.
Headquartered in London, UK, HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets US$2,959bn at 31 March 2021, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations.
For more information, visit www.hsbc.ca or follow us on Twitter: @hsbc_ca or Facebook: @HSBCCanada
- HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of, but separate entity from, HSBC Bank Canada and is the Canadian business of HSBC Asset Management. HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Limited is the manager and primary investment advisor for the HSBC Mutual Funds. HSBC Investment Funds (Canada) Inc. is the principal distributor of the HSBC Mutual Funds. HSBC Mutual Funds are also distributed through authorized dealers. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, HSBC Bank Canada, or any other government deposit insurer or financial institution. Their values change frequently and past performances may not be repeated. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, investment management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus and Fund Facts before investing..As primary investment advisor, HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Limited may hire sub-advisors for the HSBC Mutual Funds, including sub-advisors that are affiliated with them. HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Limited may hire or replace a sub-advisor at any time. If you would like a list of current sub-advisors, you can call 1-888-390-3333, or email us at asset_management@hsbc.ca.
- HSBC Asset Management, the asset management business of the parent company, Holdings PLC, which includes HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Limited, invests on behalf of HSBC’s worldwide customer base of retail and private clients, intermediaries, corporates and institutions through both segregated accounts and pooled funds. HSBC Asset Management connects HSBC’s clients with investment opportunities around the world through an international network of offices in more than 20 locations, delivering global capabilities with local market insight. As at 31 March 2021, HSBC Asset Management managed assets totalling US$621bn on behalf of its clients.
HSBC Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of HSBC Holdings plc.
For more information, see www.assetmanagement.hsbc.ca
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005898/en/
Contacts
Sharon Wilks (416) 868-3878 sharon_wilks@hsbc.ca
Pascal Dessureault(416) 673-6997 pascal.dessureault@hsbc.ca
#distro