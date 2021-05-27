HSBC Asset Management Announces Changes to the HSBC Global Equity Volatility Focused Fund

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Limited, manager of HSBC Mutual Funds, announced today the investment strategy of the HSBC Global Equity Volatility Focused Fund (the “Fund”) will be changing and the Fund’s management fees and trailer fees will be lowered.

The Fund’s investment strategy will change on June 2, 2021 from one that uses market research and quantitative analysis to create a portfolio that aims for lower volatility to one that uses a proprietary systematic investment process which focuses on risk premia offered by exposure to factors such as value, quality, momentum, low risk, and size. The portfolio construction process seeks to maximize the Fund’s risk-adjusted return while reducing volatility and drawdowns during periods of market turbulence. The Fund will continue to be managed by HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited.

Effective June 2, 2021, the Fund’s management fees and trailer fees will be lowered as follows:

Management Fee Trailer Fee Current New Current New Investor Series 2.00% 1.70 % 1.00% 0.85 % Premium Series 1.50% 1.25 % 0.75% 0.40 % Manager Series 1.00% 0.85 % N/A N/A

No other changes will be made to the Fund’s investment strategy, and the fundamental investment objective and risk classification of the Fund will not change.