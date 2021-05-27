Hong Kongers use blockchain to save evidence of anti-authoritarian struggles By Cointelegraph



Hong Kongers use blockchain to save evidence of anti-authoritarian struggles



Blockchain’s potential to sustain a distributed, tamper-proof infrastructure for collective digital memory has taken on an unexpected political salience for citizens in Hong Kong.

Soon after Hong Kong’s public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong, or RTHK, revealed its intent to erase any archived content over one year old, residents hurried to save a trove of past news footage that had until now been freely available to the public. The reason for their haste was the recognition that RTHK’s archive contains critical coverage of the recent years of anti-authoritarian struggles and protests that were initially sparked by the introduction of the draconian national security law, as well as evidence of these struggles’ brutal repression.

