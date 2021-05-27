Heather Morris Talks Lea Michele’s Glee Set Behavior

“It was something that was very hush-hush on set.”


Last summer, Samantha Marie Ware described a series of “traumatic microagressions” from Lea on the set of Glee. As more of Lea’s costars came forward with stories of bullying, Heather issued a Twitter statement where she wrote, “Was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so.”


Speaking now to the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast, Heather explained, “I remember getting so much shade because people were like, ‘This is so fucking cryptic, why don’t you just go out and say it?’ I’m like, ‘Guys, she’s pregnant and all this stuff is going around.’”


“It’s true,” she continued. “I don’t know if maybe we were victims of bullying, and it’s a very victim thing to do — to blame yourself, which is what people were saying — but it also is very true and the only person who was honest about it was Naya [Rivera].”


Naya wrote in her 2016 book Sorry Not Sorry, “It seemed like she blamed me for anything and everything that went wrong. If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of Season 6.”

“It was something that was very hush-hush on set, and now you see all these things coming out with these bigger names who were very disrespectful and mistreated a lot of people and people allowed it to happen.”


“We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, and nobody really did,” she continued. “Now, we are living in a culture where it’s acceptable to do things like that — whereas I think many people were very scared.”


“I know, genuinely, I didn’t feel like it was my place — and I don’t know why because I was a cast member just like everybody else, and we all deserve to feel comfortable on a set.”

“We all got close with Lea at certain points, and then we all weren’t as close with her. So there’s that human element to understanding who this person is, growing with that person, seeing her try to become better and taking care of herself after Cory [Monteith] had passed. It was just the elephant in the room.”


Heather hasn’t heard from Lea since everything went down last summer. 

You can listen to the full interview here.

