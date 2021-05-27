Has Coinbase launched a decentralized fact checking portal? By Cointelegraph

Fact check: Has Coinbase launched a decentralized fact checking portal?
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has announced the launch of what he’s calling a “Fact-Check” via the company’s blog.
In a May 27 post titled “Announcing Coinbase Fact Check: Decentralizing Truth in the Age of Misinformation,” Armstrong expressed the firm’s desire to combat untrue assertions aimed towards Coinbase and the crypto industry as a whole:
