Gwen Stefani Finally Addressed Republican Rumors

Gwen elaborated:

“I can see how people would be curious, but I think it’s pretty obvious who I am. I’ve been around forever. I started my band because we were really influenced by ska, which was a movement that happened in the late ’70s, and it was really all about people coming together. The first song I ever wrote was a song called ‘Different People’ which was on the Obama playlist, you know, a song about everyone being different and being the same and loving each other. The very first song I wrote.”