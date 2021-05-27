Greece Eyes Green Energy Shift With Projects Worth $21 Billion

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Greece’s plan for using European Union funds to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will accelerate the nation’s transition from fossil fuels to a greener economy, a government adviser said.

Both domestic and foreign companies are expected to step up after almost 18 billion euros ($21 billion) of public and private funds were earmarked for everything from solar panels to energy storage, said Vassilis Antoniades, head of the financial services practice for Central Europe and Middle East at Boston Consulting Group Inc.

“It’s extremely encouraging that over 30% of the EU funds for Greece are directed at green opportunities,” he said in an interview in Athens. Many of the opportunities are located in lignite-dependent areas and provide a chance to curb their dependence on the power-plant fuel for jobs, said Antoniades, who headed the team that advised the government on exiting lignite.

Greece is still dealing with the effects of a decade-long financial crisis, but is budgeting 6.2 billion euros for green projects. A further 11.6 billion euros will come from the private sector, according to the country’s national resilience and recovery plan for use of the European funds.