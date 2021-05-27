Gold flat as dollar, yields firm ahead of U.S. inflation data

Article content

Gold prices were flat on Friday, as an

uptick in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields pressured bullion,

while investors awaited crucial U.S. inflation data later in the

day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,896.71 per

ounce by 0054 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.8% so far this week and

was on track for its fourth straight weekly gain.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,899.50

per ounce.

* The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, making

gold more expensive for other currency holders.

* The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.617%

, increasing the opportunity cost of holding

non-interest bearing gold.

* Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new

claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last

week as layoffs subsided.

* A separate report from the Commerce Department confirmed

economic growth accelerated at a 6.4% annualized rate last

quarter.

* Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan

said the labor market was tighter than levels of employment

suggest.

* Investors now await the monthly U.S. personal consumption

report due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure.

* Fed officials have recently downplayed rising price