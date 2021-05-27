Gold flat as dollar, yields firm ahead of U.S. inflation data

Article content
Gold prices were flat on Friday, as an
uptick in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields pressured bullion,
while investors awaited crucial U.S. inflation data later in the
day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,896.71 per
ounce by 0054 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.8% so far this week and
was on track for its fourth straight weekly gain.
* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,899.50
per ounce.
* The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, making
gold more expensive for other currency holders.
* The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.617%
, increasing the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing gold.
* Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last
week as layoffs subsided.
* A separate report from the Commerce Department confirmed
economic growth accelerated at a 6.4% annualized rate last
quarter.
* Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan
said the labor market was tighter than levels of employment
suggest.
* Investors now await the monthly U.S. personal consumption
report due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure.
* Fed officials have recently downplayed rising price
pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy
accommodative for some time.
* Japan’s unemployment rate crept up and job availability
slid in April, data showed, underscoring the pain that the
country’s prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the
economy.
* Palladium was steady at $2,806.21 per ounce, silver
eased 0.1% to $27.84 and platinum rose 0.1% to
$1,180.81.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France GDP QQ Final Q1
0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY May
0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final May
1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM April
1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi
Aich)