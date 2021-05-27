Friends Cast Then And Now Photos

The one with the reunion.
After 27 years since the show’s debut and 17 years since the series finale, the Friends cast has officially reunited (!!!).
So to celebrate this show and the long-awaited reunion, here are the cast members in their first episodes, last episodes, and today:
1.
Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green
2.
David Schwimmer as Ross Geller
3.
Courteney Cox as Monica Geller
4.
Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing
5.
Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
6.
And Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani
Be sure to watch Friends: The Reunion streaming on HBO Max today!
