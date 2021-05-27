Home Entertainment Friends Cast Then And Now Photos

Friends Cast Then And Now Photos

Bradly Lamb
The one with the reunion.

After 27 years since the show’s debut and 17 years since the series finale, the Friends cast has officially reunited (!!!).

HBO Max

In the HBO Max reunion special the cast (and some special guests) returned to their iconic set, talked all about their favorite behind-the-scenes moments, and reminisced about the show’s impact.

So to celebrate this show and the long-awaited reunion, here are the cast members in their first episodes, last episodes, and today:

1.

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green


NBC / HBO Max

Since Friends, Jennifer’s career has exploded in the best way possible. She’s best known for her work in The Good Girl, Just Go With It, Bruce Almighty, Marley & Me, The Breakup, Cake, We Are the Millers, The Morning Show, Horrible Bosses, Dumplin’, and so much more.

2.

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller


NBC / HBO Max

After Friends, David went on to appear in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Big Nothing, Web Therapy, Intelligence, Feed the Beast, Madagascar, and Will & Grace. He also made both his stage and directorial debuts in the years after the sitcom wrapped.

3.

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller


NBC / HBO Max

After Friends, Courteney went on to star in Cougar Town and Dirt. She has also appeared in Web Therapy, Scrubs, Shameless, and the Scream movies.

4.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing


NBC / HBO Max

Matthew has also continued acting since Friends ended. Like his co-stars, he has appeared in Lisa Kudrow’s show Web Therapy, along with movies and shows like 17 Again, Mr. Sunshine, Go On, The Good Wife, The Odd Couple, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and more.

5.

Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay


NBC / HBO Max

After Friends, Lisa produced and starred in shows like The Comeback and Web Therapy. She also appeared in Feel Good, BoJack Horseman, Easy A, Long Shot, Booksmart, Neighbors, Space Force, Human Discoveries, Scandal, and more.

6.

And Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani


NBC / HBO Max

Matt continued acting and starred in shows like Episodes, Man With a Plan, and the shortlived Friends spin-off Joey. He’s also appeared in episodes of — you guessed it — Web Therapy.

Be sure to watch Friends: The Reunion streaming on HBO Max today!

