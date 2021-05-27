Forint regains ground near 9-month high, Polish yields move up

Article content

PRAGUE — Hungary’s forint pushed back toward a nine-month high on Thursday and the Czech crown hung around its own multi-month peak, with rate hike expectations in those countries adding support even as a steadying dollar cut some risk appetite.

In bond markets, Polish yields continued to tick up following a Wednesday tender at which the central bank (NBP) bought less than a third of what investors offered to sell, coming after yields recently ticked lower.

Analysts said the lower purchases were not likely a signal of a slow withdrawal from the program – which has boosted Polish debt markets – but more a reaction to market moves.

“The market was positioning yesterday before the NBP operation that it should be aggressive in line with the NBP comments but that was a market mistake,” said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.

“So now the yields are moving up, which is a mid-term direction as the reflationary trend spreads around the world,” Sutowicz added.

With rising inflation around central Europe, where price growth is far outpacing most in the euro zone and is above central banks’ target levels, investors are betting on rising interest rates in the region.