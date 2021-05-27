Fed to hold Jackson Hole symposium in person, after COVID hiatus By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
(Reuters) – The Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday that it will host “a modified, in-person program” for this year’s central bankers’ confab in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after last year holding the high-profile conference online amid the COVID-19 epidemic.
“The event will adhere to all health and safety guidelines that are in place at the time of the program,” the Kansas City Fed said in a statement. Closer to the event, which will take place Aug. 26-28, “we anticipate providing notice of keynote speeches that will be available to the public virtually, in real-time.”
