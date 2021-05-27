Fed reverse repo volume hits record high

Article content

The amount of money flowing into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase (RRP) facility hit an all-time high of $485 billion on Thursday, further pressuring key short-term interest rates, which risk falling below zero.

Cash-heavy financial institutions have been loaning money to the central bank overnight at 0% interest in increasing amounts since March.

The market is grappling with a glut of cash in the system from Fed asset purchases and the U.S. Treasury’s financial support to the economy in response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Treasury reducing its balance at the Treasury General Account, its store of cash with the Fed, ahead of the nation’s debt ceiling coming back into effect at the end of July.

The record amount accepted by the New York Fed for Thursday’s RRP operation was up from Wednesday’s $450 billion and exceeded a previous high of $474.6 billion on Dec. 31, 2015, according to data from TD Securities.

“This definitely increases the odds that the Fed does something, that they’re going to have to make additional tweaks either to the counterparty limits on the reverse repo facility, maybe hike the rate on the facility, and they obviously could hike the IOER (interest on excess reserves), but we feel that is probably the last resort,” said Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies.