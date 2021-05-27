Fashion e-tailer About You to float in Frankfurt

Article content

BERLIN — German fashion e-tailer About You said on Thursday that it planned to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange, saying its appeal to younger shoppers and technology platform offered a compelling growth story to investors.

The Hamburg startup, backed by mail order group Otto and Danish tycoon Holch Povlson, plans to raise 600 million euros ($731 million) via a private placement of new shares while existing shareholders would also sell stock. ($1 = 0.8205 euros) ($1 = 0.8205 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)