Facebook’s Evan Cheng is PARSIQ New Investor and Advisor By CoinQuora



Facebook’s Evan Cheng is PARSIQ New Investor and Advisor



PARSIQ has its new big-name investor and advisor – Evan Cheng.

Cheng worked with Apple (NASDAQ:) for more than 10 years, now head at FB’s Novi Research.

Recently, PARSIQ also reports to integrate with Polkadot to make data actionable.

On Thursday, PARSIQ announced its new big-name investor – Head of Novi Research at Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Chainlink’s advisor – Evan Cheng.

It should be noted, Evan Cheng is no stranger to the world of high profile tech and blockchain companies. Novi Research at Facebook focuses on advancing the state of art in blockchain and crypto. More so, Chainlink is the decentralized oracle network that provides live data to blockchains.

Over the past months, PARSIQ has been a standout performer on the blockchain. In addition, PARSIQ reports news of integration with Polkadot to make blockchain data actionable. They currently s…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

