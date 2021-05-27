Exploit Rollback Not Possible By CoinQuora

Binance Representative: Exploit Rollback Not Possible
  • A Binance employee has stated that it’s not possible to roll back exploits.
  • Binance has been coming under a lot of fire due to recent DeFi protocol hacks.
  • Users are demanding that the exchange take responsibility for the ‘rag pulls’.

Traders investing in DeFi protocols, who to hold accountable? Not Binance, says a company representative. Binance has been coming under a lot of fire recently. This is due to DeFi protocol exploits on its smart chain.

The comment was in response to concerns about increasing exploits on the smart contract blockchain.

The largest cryptocurrency exchange’s employee on Wednesday suggested that this is just the way things are with DeFi. He added that there isn’t much Binance can do about it. The reply isn’t very helpful especially in the wake of the recent bEarn Fi exploit which resulted in a loss of almost $…

