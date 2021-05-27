Experian Partners With Microsoft to Help Global Businesses Prosper in a Data-Driven World

Article content

People set to benefit as organisations get quick, efficient, and easy access to cutting-edge technology in the cloud

LONDON — Experian have today announced a new partnership with Microsoft which will help organisations globally make more informed, intelligent decisions with their data and deliver better outcomes for their customers.

The partnership will support more organisations looking to improve the quality of their data, allowing them to use it more effectively and turn it into actionable insight.

Organisations now have quick, efficient, and easy access to a range of Experian data solutions through Microsoft’s AppSource and Azure Marketplace – the online application stores that provides a tailored catalogue of certified, cloud-based business solutions.

The development comes at a time when the importance of cloud hosted solutions has been further emphasised by the Covid-19 pandemic and the acceleration of digital transformation projects.

Business users globally can access Experian’s Aperture Data Studio as well as real-time address, email and phone validation APIs through Microsoft Azure and Microsoft AppSource marketplaces.

The availability of Aperture Data Studio in Azure Marketplace allows new and existing Microsoft Azure clients to access the product under a BYOL (bring your own license) model. Whilst Experian’s real-time validation APIs can be seamlessly integrated into Microsoft’s suite of business applications to help customers better manage the customer contact data entering their organisations.