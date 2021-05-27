European shares hover below highs, Bayer hit by Roundup ruling

Article content

European shares inched higher on Thursday as investors awaited key U.S. labor data, while German shares fell after shares in pharmaceuticals maker Bayer were hit by a court ruling.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% to 445.76 points, just below Tuesday’s record high of 447.15.

French planemaker Airbus was among the best performers, rising 6% after it set out sweeping goals to expand production of jetliners, as the airline industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

German shares shed around 0.4%, lagging other regional markets, with Bayer the biggest drag on the DAX, falling more than 4%.

The stock was set for its worst day in three months after a U.S. judge rejected its class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers.

European shares have moved little this week, but achieved record highs as continued affirmations of easy monetary policy and waning concerns over inflation painted a favorable picture.

Investors are awaiting U.S. jobless claims data, which is due later in the day and personal consumption data on Friday, two important metrics considered by the Federal Reserve in adjusting policy.

“Market participants stayed relatively indecisive ahead of tomorrow’s release of the core PCE index, which is the Fed’s favorite inflation metric,” Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group wrote in a note.