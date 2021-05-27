EU regulator warns of insufficient data on inhaled steroids to treat COVID-19 By Reuters

(Reuters) – Europe’s medicines regulator said on Thursday there was insufficient evidence to support use of inhaled corticosteroids to treat patients with COVID-19, but said there was enough data at present to continue usage of dexamethasone.
The European Medicines Agency said although its COVID-19 taskforce had not found any safety risks so far for the corticosteroids, it could not exclude the possibility of harm in patients who have normal oxygen levels.
