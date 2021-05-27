EU adds extra day of talks on farming subsidy revamp in hunt for deal

Article content

BRUSSELS — European Union talks on revamping the bloc’s huge farming subsidies will continue on Friday, the European Commission said late on Thursday, as negotiators struggled to agree rules to support small farmers and make the agriculture sector greener.

The EU is nearing the end of a three-year struggle to reform its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which will make up roughly one-third of the EU’s 2021-2027 budget. The bloc plans to spend 387 billion euros on payments to farmers and support for rural development, with the new rules kicking in from 2023.

“It’s not over yet with the super trilogue and we shall meet again tomorrow morning at 9.00,” EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said in a tweet.

The “trilogue” refers to the Commission’s three-way negotiations with the EU member states and the European Parliament, who must both approve EU laws. The negotiations had been due to finish on Wednesday.

Portugal, which represents the 27 member states in the negotiations, on Thursday evening proposed compromises on unresolved issues, including how much cash to spend on “eco-schemes” to protect the environment, like organic farming or re-wetting peatlands to absorb CO2.