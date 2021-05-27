Home Business Ethereum devs share progress report on Beacon Chain By BTC Peers

Ethereum devs share progress report on Beacon Chain By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Ethereum devs share progress report on Beacon Chain

devs updated the crypto community on its progress with the Beacon Chain and Altair upgrade on Wednesday. The progress report comes a week after Protostellar Evolution (v.1.1.0-alpha.6) was released.

As per the release, work on Altair, which is the first planned upgrade of the Beacon Chain, is going as planned. Once the code changes on Altair stabilize and the multi-client interop is performed, client teams will be allowed to “pass consensus test vectors and stand up short-lived testnets. The timeline decision will happen in the next few weeks.

Ethereum also disclosed that the Rayonism hackathon was completed. According to the Ethereum, the event attracted dozens of nodes and thousands of validators that built and secured a beacon chain with support for Ethereum’s application layer. The team explained:

The Rayonism hackathon allowed teams to rapidly prototype core Merge designs and to better understand how this merged system will work in practice. All teams now have a deep familiarity with the structure of the Merge, and a clear visual on how their software will evolve in this coming year.

With the hackathon over, client teams will be focusing their efforts on two upcoming summer forks – London and Altair.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©