EOS Jumps 20% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Jumps 20% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $7.6317 by 08:34 (12:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 20.45% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $7.1711B, or 0.41% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $6.0812 to $7.6323 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.76%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.7513B or 3.10% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5800 to $7.6323 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 66.79% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,796.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.83% on the day.

was trading at $2,815.04 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.68%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $745.7625B or 42.79% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $327.2699B or 18.78% of the total cryptocurrency market value.