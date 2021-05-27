EOS Climbs 20% In Rally By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 20% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $7.2204 by 09:51 (13:51 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 19.89% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $6.9644B, or 0.40% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $6.0812 to $7.6334 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 8.89%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.0461B or 3.29% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5800 to $7.6334 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 68.58% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,114.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.11% on the day.

was trading at $2,848.59 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.00%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $750.8725B or 42.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $330.3569B or 18.76% of the total cryptocurrency market value.