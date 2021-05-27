Emily Blunt’s First Kiss Was A “Horror Show”

“I was just horrified by the whole thing.”

Emily Blunt‘s first kiss was a movie moment — if you count horror movies, that is!


The Quiet Place actor recently reflected on her “horror show” of a first kiss and it’ll definitely make you cringe.


“It was awful. His name is Ashley Clarke,” Emily said, casually calling out the man on Jimmy Kimmel Live.


She continued, “It was my 13th birthday and we played spin the bottle. There were, like, 18 kids in the dining room, and I put up a sign on the door saying, ‘Don’t come in, Mom!'”


Emily says that she spun the bottle and it obviously landed on Ashley and she thought, “Oh my God, this is it!”


Unfortunately, she wasn’t super familiar with the concept of French kissing and wasn’t prepared for what was about to happen.

“Now, I had heard about the concept of French kissing but I thought: ‘Why would that be pleasurable or nice?’ And it wasn’t. It was not at all,” Emily revealed.


“I was just horrified by the whole thing. I just remember surreptitiously wiping my mouth afterwards. It was horrible,” Emily admitted.


She noted that Ashley’s use of tongue was a little over the top and definitely not “delicate.”

While Emily hasn’t kept in touch with Ashley, she did say she felt a little bad for calling him out on TV.


No word from Ashley yet but fingers crossed we get to hear his side of the story someday!

